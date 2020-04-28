Govt utilizing all resources to repatriate stranded Pakistanis: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD : – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that government is utilizing all possible resources to bring back stranded Pakistanis to home in a phased manner. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

ISLAMABAD : – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that government is utilizing all possible resources to bring back stranded Pakistanis to home in a phased manner.

He said this during a sudden visit of Emergency Crisis Management Unit at the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Minister said the government is fully aware of the pains and difficulties of overseas Pakistanis, who wish to return to their home country.

The Foreign Minister was briefed that so far 11,529 stranded Pakistanis have been brought back, while 62,709 registered citizens are waiting for their repatriation from abroad.

