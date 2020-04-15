Govt urged to take notices of rude attitude of Chief Collector Customs

QUETTA: The Senior Vice-President of Quetta Chamber of Commerce Badar Ud Din kakar has said, the inappropriate behavior of Chief Collector Customs has ruined trade activities in Balochistan calling immediate action against Chief Collector Custom. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The Senior Vice-President of Quetta Chamber of Commerce Badar Ud Din kakar has said, the inappropriate behavior of Chief Collector Customs has ruined trade activities in Balochistan calling immediate action against Chief Collector Custom.

He alleged the Chief Collector of causing obstacles in provincial import and export while hundreds of goods vehicles stranded at borders due to custom clearance issues, “Custom high-official have been ordering on whatsapp and completely oblivious from ground situation hence this attitude of customs official declining import and export business in Balochistan.” Badar ud Din kakar said threatened to launch protest against customs official if their demands were not met on immediate level.

The Quetta Chamber of Commerce strongly condemned the attitude of Chief Collector Customs with business community warned unemployment in Balochistan if Federal and Provincial Government’s didn’t come forward to save import and export business in Balochistan.

