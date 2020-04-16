Govt taking steps to prevent outbreak of coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA: Provincial Minister of Agriculture Engineer Zamarak Khan Achakzai has said that the provincial government is taking concrete steps to overcome coronavirus outbreak. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Provincial Minister of Agriculture Engineer Zamarak Khan Achakzai has said that the provincial government is taking concrete steps to overcome coronavirus outbreak.

“Covid-19 is the global pandemic that has engulfed the entire world. We do not have to fear corona, but fight it, by implementing lock-in and precautionary measures. Hopefully, the outbreak will be overcome in a year and a half,” Zamarak Achakzai said while talking to media in Pishin rest house after visiting quarantine center Cadet College, DHQ hospital Pishin.

Zamarak Achakzai received detailed briefing from the officials regarding the arrangements during hist visits.

Commissioner Zhob division, Usman Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner Qaim Lashari, SP Muhammad Ayub Achakzai, Additional Deputy Commissioner Pishin Aminullah Nasir, Assistant Commissioner Hazrat Wali Kakar, SDPO Abdullah Khan Mandokhel, Medical Superintendent Syed Abdul Hanaan Agha and others were present on the occasion.

Provincial Agriculture Minister Engineer Zamarak Khan Achakzai said that Lockdown is not only in Quetta and Pishin but all over the world. “The government has announced a ration package for the poor people affected by Lockdown, as regular distribution is in process. Ration is being distributed to about six to eight thousand deserving families in District Pishin,” he added.

“The purpose of the visit to Pishin, is to review the arrangements in Quarantine Center and Isolation Ward regarding Corona. No one knows, when the virus will be eradicated,” he added.

He insisted that social distinction and precautionary measures can save people from this global disease until its eradicated. “People should take care of their health and diet. We have to cooperate with the government so that we can have a better life,” Achakzai said.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements taken by the district administration to deal with corona and said that Deputy Commissioner Pishin Qaim Lashari, including Ms Abdul Hanan Agha and his team, has shown excellent performance.

He said that steps are being taken to further improve the agriculture sector. “Emergency is being implemented to tackle the locust. Agriculture department is spraying to eliminate locusts, more steps will be taken to eliminate it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Agriculture also visited the Agriculture Department and the Water Management Office.

Like this: Like Loading...