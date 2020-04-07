Govt provided 2000 PPEs, 50,000 N95 masks to various hospitals: Shahwani

QUETTA: Spokesman of Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani on Tuesday said that provincial government had provided more than 2,000 Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and 50,000 N95 masks to various hospitals of the province in order to control the COVID-19. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Spokesman of Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani on Tuesday said that provincial government had provided more than 2,000 Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and 50,000 N95 masks to various hospitals of the province in order to control the COVID-19.

Talking to media here, he said that provincial government had provided 32000 surgical masks, 25000 gloves, 10,000 caps and other medicines to doctors of different hospitals during last week.

Liaquat Shahwani has said that the Chief Minister has assured doctors of the solution, after acknowledging their concerns, as protective kits have been provided to the doctors.

“During the coronavirus pandemic, doctors, security forces and media is playing the role of front liners in the fight against the virus. Government of Balochistan pays tribute to all stakeholders. Since the outbreak, Chief Minister Balochistan is working and jointly fighting this war,” Spokesperson GoB, Liaquat Shahwani said in a Press Conference on Tuesday.

He added that, government is thankful to the opposition parties who are trying to fight the outbreak by becoming the arm of the government.

We never said that medical and protective equipment is complete. There is also a shortage in the international market of medical and protective equipment,” Shahwani said.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and all three ministers have also lauded the efforts of provincial government.The Balochistan government has taken steps with limited resources, yesterday doctors didn’t heard our appeal and tried to march towards the Chief Minister’s house in the form of a crowd, security forces tried to prevent them from violating Section 144.

“An hour later after the arrest, the government had ordered the release of the arrested doctors, but despite the release, the doctors were still angry and were not going to leave the police station,” he said.

“If the educated doctors do not follow the rules, how will the common people act? All concerns are already addressed. The doctors are requested to not leave the patients in suffering and end the strike,” Spokesperson of GoB said.

“We have repeatedly appealed to the doctors to carry out their responsibilities,” Liaquat Shahwani said and added that doctors are being played by the mafia who want to seize resources, like in the past.

Liaquat Shahwani lauded the role of Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and said that the Army Chief also called on the federal government to consider the challenges faced by Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“COAS have always given priorities to Balochistan, we are grateful to the Army Chief, who has always supported Balochistan. A C-130 aircraft has arrived with medical and safety equipment under the direction of Chief of Army Staff and Chinese companies handed over large quantities of supplies to Balochistan,” he said.

He said that 95% of the supplies received so far have been provided to doctors.

Spokesman Balochistan government said that more than 400 full dress protective kits have been provided and were assured that more equipment will be provided further.

