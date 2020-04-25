Govt launches programme for overseas health professionals to join fight against COVID-19

The government of Pakistan on Saturday launched the “Yaran-e-Watan” initiative to engage overseas health professionals in the country’s fight against COVID-19. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The government of Pakistan on Saturday launched the “Yaran-e-Watan” initiative to engage overseas health professionals in the country’s fight against COVID-19.

“Pakistani health professionals are on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 across the world. They also want to help us combat COVID19 in Pakistan. We have launched Yaran-e-Watan initiative for our overseas health professionals who can now register to volunteer their services,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet.

Pakistani health professionals are on the frontline in the fight against #COVID19 across the world. They also want to help us combat COVID19 in Pak. We have launched @YaranWatan iniitiative for our overseas health professionals who can now register to volunteer their services. pic.twitter.com/O0MkyDMNDs — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 25, 2020

Overseas health professionals can participate in the programme through tele-training sessions, tele-medicine for triage and counselling, public health and research collaborations.

The programme is a collaborative venture of the Ministry of National Health Services and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

The “Yaran-e-Watan” platform has been operationalised with support from the International Migration Organisation, the World Health Organisation, and the National Information Board of Technology, the publication said.

