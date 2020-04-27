Govt has no intention of repealing 18th amendment: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD : – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that the government has no intentions of abolishing the 18th amendment. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

ISLAMABAD : – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that the government has no intentions of abolishing the 18th amendment.

Talking to media in the parliament on Monday, he said that there is need to see how much it has been implemented.

The foreign minister said that no one is denying the importance and usefulness of the 18th Amendment and the government has no intention of repealing it.

FM Qureshi said that the provinces instead of looking towards the federal government should devise their own system, adding that the provinces will have to sit down with the central government and review the whole process.

Like this: Like Loading...