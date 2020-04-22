Govt fearful, masses ‘fearless’ as corona tally crosses 10,000

ISLAMABAD: The number of coronavirus patients in Pakistan crossed the 10,000-mark on Wednesday with Sindh recording the highest number of new cases in one day — 320 –as the government’s repeated warnings to maintain social distancing and taking necessary precautions while going out of homes amid a relaxation in the lockdown has seemingly fallen on deaf ears in the general populace. At least 10,244 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus across the country so far. Punjab has 4,331 cases, the highest among all provinces and autonomous areas, while Sindh has 3,373 cases, Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) 1,453 cases, Balochistan 552 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 290 cases, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 194 cases, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 51 cases. 2,156 people have completely recovered so far whereas 215 have lost their lives due to the virus. Pakistan Today’s reporters have observed that despite the imposition of Section 144 in all major cities, shops and bazaars are still not completely following guidelines regarding social distancing and other safety protocols. Most shops continue accommodating more than five people at a time in violation of Section 144 while not checking for personal protective equipment. Stores in Lahore, including both high-end retail stores located in posh areas like Gulberg, DHA, Johar Town, government-run bazaars and utility stores and neighbourhood stores, are following no safety precautions whatsoever.

The situation is similar in Karachi where people were observed carrying on their routine businesses without following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Sindh government.

The situation in Sindh is likely to further aggravate after the business community in Karachi and other major cities threatened to launch a jail bharo (fill the jails) movement if their demand to resume businesses during the COVID-19 lockdown is not accepted.

“If our demands are not accepted, we will be launching a jail bharo (fill the jails) movement,” said Sindh Tajir Ittehad leader Jameel Paracha during a joint presser of different trade organisations.

He said that the traders would reopen their shops from the first day of Ramzan. “We will not meet any negotiating team or minister of the provincial government,” he said.

Another trade leader Illyas Memon claimed that both the federal and provincial governments want to cripple the businesses. “Thousands of labourers have become unemployed due to closure of shops,” he said, adding that they were in no position to pay their utility bills and taxes.

Meanwhile, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said that the coronavirus cases reported in the province would reach their peak by the middle or end of May.

“We will have to stick to social distancing and lockdown rules. If the lockdown is eased, the number of cases will increase,” she said in a video message.

In a related development, Dr Atif Hafeez Siddiqui of the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) said at a press conference in Karachi that the medical community demands a “strict and complete” lockdown and prevention of congregations of all sorts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

He said that although such restrictions might cause hardship to the poor, “we have not seen anyone dying of hunger” since the virus entered Pakistan. Through philanthropy and NGOs’ efforts, people could be saved from hunger even during a lockdown, the doctor suggested.

‘COMING WEEKS CRITICAL’:

Briefing the media in Islamabad about the continuing impact of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said, “In the last 24 hours, we have received the highest number of deaths from COVID-19, 17, for the third time in Pakistan.”