Govt denies reports of lifting lockdown in Sindh

Karachi: The Sindh Government late on Wednesday night denied the reports taking rounds on social and mainstream media that it had decided to lift the ongoing lockdown against the spread of the coronavirus from May 01, 2020.

In a statement, Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that no decision had been taken to lift the lockdown in the province.

Instead a meeting was held, which held consultation on the proposal to soften the ongoing lockdown regime in the province, he said.

Nasir Hussain Shah said it was the desire of the Sindh government that businesses in the province should be granted concession in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures adopted by the authorities for resumption of business activities in the province. He said that consultation on this issue was continuing as people would be informed once it was completed.

Sindh Information minister said that protection of health and lives of the people of the province was the foremost priority of the provincial government. He said that businesses would be allowed to reopen once all the protective measures were taken in accordance with the relevant SOPs. He said at the moment businesses were allowed to sell their products through E-commerce.