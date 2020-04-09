Govt announces Ramazan package of Rs2.5 billion

The government has announced a Ramazan package worth 2.5 billion rupees for provision of essential commodities to the masses at reduced rates through the Utility Stores Corporation. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Addressing a news conference along with the Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said under this package, nineteen essential commodities will be provided to the people at reduced rates.

She said if required, the Ramazan package could be extended to seven billion rupees.

She said this relief package will remain effective till Eid ul Fitr.

