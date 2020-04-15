Government’s initiatives to revitalize education amid closure of schools

Pakistan’s first Covid-19 case came to light on 26th of February. Sources of virus to Pakistan were the pilgrims who got infected from neighbouring country Iran and later entered Pakistan via Taftan main transit point between Pakistan and Iran which is situated in Balochistan. Discerning the catastrophic impact of Covid-19 on countries like China and Italy, Government of Balochistan without hesitation and waste of time and hesitation closed the schools until 15th of March which was later extended by 31st March and later by 31st May. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pakistan’s first Covid-19 case came to light on 26th of February. Sources of virus to Pakistan were the pilgrims who got infected from neighbouring country Iran and later entered Pakistan via Taftan main transit point between Pakistan and Iran which is situated in Balochistan. Discerning the catastrophic impact of Covid-19 on countries like China and Italy, Government of Balochistan without hesitation and waste of time and hesitation closed the schools until 15th of March which was later extended by 31st March and later by 31st May.

It was neither a favourable nor an easy decision to close the schools but government of Balochistan has to make harsh decisions for limiting nor countering Covid-19 as the children and aged people are most vulnerable to the virus.

Coronavirus has partially or fully restricted political, social, religious, educational, industrial, health, cultural, economic, business, trade and transportation movement and relations throughout the world. No section of life, so far, left unimpaired. However, Covid-19 has posed biggest threat to economy and education of the world, especially to the third world developing countries. A recent report of United Nations International Children’s Education Fund says that Coronavirus pandemic left 1.58 billion children out of schools that are almost 91% of world students according to the report. Further, the report says that 99% populations of children in the world are restricted by pandemic-related movement, and 60% of them live in countries with partial of total lockdown situation.

Alike the entire world Corona virus has also affected education system of Pakistan and Balochistan.

The incumbent government of Balochistan is doing its utmost to improve education system of Balochistan and its quality; however, in present emergent situation, owing to Corona virus, the biggest blow to education system of Balochistan was to close all educational institutions so that the students may be saved from the wrath of Corona virus. It is undeniable that unlike Western countries Pakistan, especially Balochistan, has no extended reach to modern technology, gadgets and the internet but the provincial government, the education department, has ventured to continue online education for all of the students. Thus, keeping in view the available resources and technology, education department has taken some steps and initiatives to boost the education system.

To minimize the risk and loss to students, Education department has commenced online admission in public schools of Balochistan.

The Minister of Education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind emphasized to the parents and guardians to enroll their children in schools through online admissions.

Online training programs for the teachers of Balochistan education department by the cooperation and support of UNICEF have also started.

Teachers and academic staff that are sitting idle at their homes, owing to closure of schools and lockdown, will be engaged in online training for the improvement of their capacity and professionalism.

By this initiative, after availing online training sessions, the teaching staff of the

schools will be back to their schools updated by modern ways and methods of teaching and learning which will be sufficiently beneficial for both students and teachers.

To compensate academic loss Government of Pakistan has embarked on online teaching courses through the Tele schooling.

Through this programme teachings and lectures will be aired on Pakistan Television (PTV) for students from class one to class twelfth (intermediate).

The classes in Teles schooling system will be aired and start from 08:00 am in the morning to 06:00 pm. The children who are not enrolled in any school in Balochistan or anywhere in Pakistan can also benefit from this. Even the students of private schools and teachers can learn a lot from the exhaustive lecture of veteran educationists that are being aired on PTV.

Another important and vigilant initiative of provincial education department is “Apna Ghar Apna School” program. By this program cluster groups of teachers and students will be constituted through social media handles, particularly Whatapp, where lectures and other learning materials will be shared by teachers. Provincial Minister of Education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind has ensured that he will exert all his capabilities for the success of this program.

He also requested, in his massage, that the teachers and parents should play vibrant and hectic role for the success of “Apna Ghar Apna Schoiol” program so that loss we are facing owing to closure of schools and lockdown may be compensated to some extent. Another program of education department is to engage Boy’s scouts and Girls guides are being organized. They will be sent to streets and mohallas of their cities to apprise people about Covid-19. In this regard they will be trained, organized motivated to serve their nation at abysmal and drastic circumstances.

Government of Balochistan is well aware of its duties and responsibilities and is exerting all possible

endeavors’ and utilizing all available resources to compensate the loss and damage done to the student and teachers of provinces owing to closure of schools.

The Writer is a Deputy Director Balochistan Public relation department (DGPR)

