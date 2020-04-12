Four killed in different incidents in Balochistan

QUETTA: At least four people died and four others injured in different mishaps across the province on Sunday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In Quetta, one labor was killed after being fallen from third floor of under construction building in Killi Daiba area.

Police said the labors were busy in construction work at third floor of local building, when one of them identified as Muhammad Hanif resident of Bahawalpur Panjab accidently fell down from it, the body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

One Collier was killed after being stucked inside mud slide in local coal-mine in Duki area of Balochistan, Levies said the victim Rehmat Ullah was digging the mine in deep, when mud slide fell on him, as result he died on the spot.

In third incident, over a family dispute, resident of Killi Tira Loralai town an 18-year-old boy Syed committed suicide after being consuming poisonous tablet, the body was handed over to the family after medico legal formalities.

In another mishap reported from Killi Shabozai of Loralai, a man was electrocuted and died on the spot.

In Killa Abdullah of Balochistan, Levies said four cousins were clashed over a land dispute in Killi Badwan, and opened fire on each other, as result all four were injured after being sustaining bullet injuries.

The injured were shifted to DHQ Killa Abdullah, the local administration started the further investigation into incident and lodged the cases against, while no arrest was reported in this regard.

