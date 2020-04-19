Four ‘Al-Qaeda terrorists’ arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Law enforcement and intelligence agencies have arrested Four terrorists associated with Al Qaeda in the Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) and trained in Afghanistan from Gulistan-e-Johar on Sunday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

KARACHI: Law enforcement and intelligence agencies have arrested Four terrorists associated with Al Qaeda in the Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) and trained in Afghanistan from Gulistan-e-Johar on Sunday.

The terrorists were arrested during a joint operation conducted by Special Investigation Unit (SIU) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Senior Superintendent of Police of SIU Syed Irfan Bahadur said.

Police have recovered explosive material, IED, 10 detonators, 3 hand grenades and 2 Kalashnikovs from the arrested terrorists. The terrorists stored this explosive material for terrorist attacks in sensitive places in Karachi. The Al-Qaeda terrorists were identified as Muhammad Omar, Muhammad Bilal alias Fida, Muhammad Waseem and Muhammad Amir, official said.

These Militants were important members of Al-Qaeda and trained in Afghanistan, Irfan Bahadur told Balochistan Express, adding that Muhammad Hanif alias Zarar is the group Head who is now in Afghanistan. Hanif alias Zarar was the resident of Gulistan-e-Johar, he said.

The terrorists had already marked certain sensitive locations including Pakistan Stock Exchange Karachi, City Court, Police training centre, offices of intelligence agencies as their future targets, said Irfan Bahadur.

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Head Irfan Bahadur disclosed that the Asim Umar was the former Ameer of Al-Qaeda of the Indian Subcontinent after his death Muhammad Hanif alias Zarar has now the new Chief of Al-Qaeda in Subcontinent. Hanif Zarar who was currently in Afghanistan is belongs to Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area, he said.

SSP Irfan Bahadur revealed that Asim Umar was an Indian Terrorist who was killed in Helmand on September 23, 2019 in a US and Afghan forces joint strike in which at least 40 other citizen were killed. Asim Umar was the Indian terrorist and he was the Chief of Al-Qaeda South Asia chapter, SSP SIU said.

Zarar has established Al-Qaeda Network in Karachi and provide explosive material, weapons to the terrorists, he said, adding that Zarar also facilitate the terrorists for terrorist attacks in Karachi. Police has foiled the terrorist attack planning in Karachi today and further investigation is underway, Irfan Bahadur said.

