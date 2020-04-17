Finance dept unaware as Javed Jabbar tipped as Balochistan member in NFC

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal nominated Javed Jabbar, a writer and literary scholar, instead of technical member for 10th NFC. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Finance Minister of Balochistan remains unaware of the appointment, while officers of the Finance department are in shock over unrealistic appointment.

Sources have confirmed that Javed Jabbar, who is primarily a writer and filmmaker, has been nominated by the Government of Balochistan for the tenth NFC award to represent Balochistan.

In past, a technical person, who has a keen eye on the country’s economy, finance and economics, had been appointed as member. The Balochistan government had nominated former senior bureaucrat Mahfooz Ali Khan for the last ninth NFC award, again this year, the finance department was considering him for the nomination, but suddenly Chief Minister Balochistan, made an appointment of Javed Jabbar.

Upon several attempts, Finance Minister Balochistan could not be reached.

Sources from Finance department told, Mahfooz Ali Khan presented Balochistan’s case and set his precedent in front of other provinces being Secretary Finance in 7th NFC Award. On the basis of his accomplishments, he was again appointed as member of NFC from Balochistan.

In a sudden change, Mahfooz Ali Khan has been replaced by Javed Jabbar, which can be dangerous for the future of province.

With the experience, homework on the NFC, Mahfooz Ali Khan could lead the case of Balochistan forward, but in case of an inexperienced member, who would need more time to understand the matters, will bring problems for the province.

