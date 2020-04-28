Federal govt decides to review appointments made without cabinet’s approval

ISLAMABAD : – The incumbent government on Tuesday has decided to review the appointments that were made without getting approval from the Federal Cabinet. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to details, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s secretary has issued a notification to all the ministries and divisions, seeking complete data of the non-approved appointments till April 30.

The concerned authorities have been directed to submit details on the hirings made after August 18, 2016 without cabinet’s approval.

As per Supreme Court (SC) directives, the decision of Federal Cabinet on the recruitment process is being taken as the decision of federal government.

Moreover, the cabinet secretary has been instructed to brief the participants over this matter on May 5 meeting.

