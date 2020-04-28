Federal Cabinet grants three more weeks to inquiry commission

ISLAMABAD : – Federal Cabinet on Tuesday decided to grant three weeks extension to sugar crisis inquiry commission to submit its report. Cabinet also approved extension in lockdown till May 9 and relief package of Rs75 billion for unemployed and daily wagers. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

ISLAMABAD : – Federal Cabinet on Tuesday decided to grant three weeks extension to sugar crisis inquiry commission to submit its report. Cabinet also approved extension in lockdown till May 9 and relief package of Rs75 billion for unemployed and daily wagers.

The cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair ratified decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee, including waiving off electricity bills of small businesses for three months and approval of a relief package of worth 75 billion rupees to provide financial assistance to labourers and daily wagers, who lost their jobs due to coronavirus pandemic. Cabinet also approved a relief package for journalists and journalistic institutions.

Federal cabinet has also approved request of sugar crises inquiry commission which sought three more weeks to submit its detailed forensic audit report to the prime minister.

Decisions taken by National Coordination Committee on coronavirus were also ratified by the cabinet after taking a detailed briefing about situation of coronavirus in the country.

The cabinet also reviewed political and economic situation of the country and approved hiring on vacant seats of directors of limited companies.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan also assigned first tasks to Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa

