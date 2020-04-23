FC distributes ration among needy people in Sibi

QUETTA: On the directions of IG FC Major General Fiaz Hussain Shah the ration has been distributed among poor people by Frontier crop of Balochistan 144 wing Sardar Bahadur here on Thursday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: On the directions of IG FC Major General Fiaz Hussain Shah the ration has been distributed among poor people by Frontier crop of Balochistan 144 wing Sardar Bahadur here on Thursday.

The event was conducted at Sibi stadium where at least ten thousand deserving people and disable persons received ration on that occasion Wing Commander Colonel Jawad has said that FC will not leave alone the poor people in the time of trouble now the Ramdan Ul Mubarik is coming so the providing of ration to people is a blessing. FC also provided the protection kits to the Journalists.

Like this: Like Loading...