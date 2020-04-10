FATF lifeline for Pakistan

Pakistan which has been on FATF’s grey list, was given time till June by the FAFA to completely implement the 27 point action plan to curb terror financing and money laundering in the country. Pakistan’s performance was to be evaluating at review meetings to be held in Chine city Beijing during June 21-26. Now this deadline has further been extended to September 2020. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pakistan which has been on FATF’s grey list, was given time till June by the FAFA to completely implement the 27 point action plan to curb terror financing and money laundering in the country. Pakistan’s performance was to be evaluating at review meetings to be held in Chine city Beijing during June 21-26. Now this deadline has further been extended to September 2020. Granting unexpected leash of 5 months seems to possess been necessitated by the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and therefore the watchdog decided give much needed time to Pakistan to get rid of the prevailing deficiencies in its AML and CTF regimes. However, Pakistan was able to successfully meet only 14 targets till February, leaving more work to be done about the rest. That is why Pakistan was given a four month grace period, which has about one month left. However, failure is not an option of course because we’d be sanctioned and driven right out of the international lending and borrowing market, with catastrophic consequences.

The Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Affairs Division Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh, Pakistan welcome the decision of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, to postpone its meeting in June 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic since it will give the Pakistan enough space to piercingly focus on the ongoing health care crisis in the country. While, the reaming points, some set more emphasis on the comprehensive prosecution and by penalizing the terrorists’ networks. It requires inclusive legislation to toughen the institutional and permissible frameworks and restructuring criminal justice system. They should understand the bitter reality that being on greylist would tighten risk profile of Pakistan and international financial institutions may recoil from providing financial assistance there to.

The straight razor thin majority of the government in the National Assembly, minority numerical strength in Senate of the ruling party, and thriving culture of political expediency in its rank & file make the passage and enforcement of required legislation a difficult task as despite known intention necessary amendment has not been made within the Protection of Economic reforms Act of July, 1992, a law on the statute book that attenuate the regulatory powers of the central bank regarding transfer of money through foreign currency accounts. But it would be unfair to say that Pakistan has done nothing to check money laundering and terror financing. Pakistan is one of the countries hardest hit by terrorism and that is why it is important that our efforts to clamp down on everything even remotely related to terrorism are noted and appreciated. Moreover, the proper attention is needed to strengthen the institutions mandated with curbing money laundering and terrorism financing. Hopefully, all required actions shall be taken for the total implementation of FATF Action plan before next meeting.

