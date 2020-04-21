Faisal Edhi tests positive for coronavirus Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

KARACHI – Social worker and head of Edhi Foundation Faisal Edhi on Tuesday has been tested positive for coronavirus.

According to details, Faisal Edhi’s coronavirus test was conducted in Islamabad.

Earlier, Faisal Edhi had met Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and presented him a cheque of Rs10 million for Corona Relief Fund.

In a video message, the charity foundation’s head said, “I am glad that we [Edhi foundation] are working with the government.”

“I urge all critics, opposition, Centre and other parties to forget their differences, stop criticising each other and come on the same page,” he urged.

