Extension of lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has created a new reality. And the most salient feature is that the world is heading for a depression. National Coordination Committee (NCC) at its meet ing in Islamabad on Wednesday took a realistic assess ment of the ground situation and decided to extend the period of the restrictions imposed as precautionary measures amid the Corona Virus outbreak in the country. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

The coronavirus pandemic has created a new reality. And the most salient feature is that the world is heading for a depression. National Coordination Committee (NCC) at its meet ing in Islamabad on Wednesday took a realistic assess ment of the ground situation and decided to extend the period of the restrictions imposed as precautionary measures amid the Corona Virus outbreak in the country. Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar later told newsmen that the existing arrangements would continue for another two weeks and a decision to tighten or lighten the partial lockdown would be taken on the basis of the evolving situation. The extension of the ‘restrictions’, as the Minister preferred to call them, is an indirect admission on the part of the Government that virtual lockdown is the only workable strategy against the fast spreading virus. He also observed that the lockdown had significantly added to the government’s efforts to stem the spread of the virus and that is why it has decided to continue the restrictions, except for the goods transportation, for two more weeks. The rationality of the decision is understood from the fact that the virus continues to affect more and more people with the passage of every day. However, Prime Minister Imran Khan continuing to be indecisive, partial and even obstructive, vital decisions to counter the coronavirus threat on the federal level are being taken by the National Security Committee, albeit belatedly. Among the provinces, the Sindh government alone displayed the capability to take initiatives and efficiency in implementing them. Weeks after the first coronavirus case in Pakistan, the PM finally spoke on the issue saying there was no need for panic, a statement that he keeps repeating. He failed to announce his government’s strategy to deal with the crisis, meanwhile consistently opposing the lockdown imposed by the Sindh government. Mr Khan was bound to be overtaken by events. Moreover, the future course of action was also deliberated upon at the meeting. Had the PM displayed leadership instead of leaving “faith and youth” to do the job, the involvement of the unelected sector in policymaking and execution of decisions might have been unnecessary. Hopefully henceforth all sources of proliferation of the coronavirus, including large religious gatherings, will be effectively blocked. Similarly the controversial induction of the Corona Relief Tigers would end, leaving local government bodies to help distribute food wherever needed. The spread of the virus may witness a downward trend with the increase in temperature but there is also potent danger that flies may become carriers of the virus. Therefore, it is responsibility of the civic bodies as well as private companies responsible for lifting of garbage and sweeping to ensure proper cleaning of all localities to stem growth of flies and mosquitoes, otherwise the situation would compound further imperilling lives of more people. It is time the Federal and Provincial Governments move speedily to save lives and take measures to protect citizens against adverse economic impact of the disease. These measures need to be replicated in other provinces and at the Centre as well to provide meaningful relief to the people. Punjab has also done well by relaxing restrictions of Section-144 in the province by allowing movement of implements and machinery for harvesting of wheat. This is important as we cannot afford any loss to the wheat crop especially at this critical juncture. Along with all this, it is a major responsibility of citizens to self-quarantine and provide government a free hand to gear up some economic activities in a proper manner under the war of COVID-19.

Like this: Like Loading...