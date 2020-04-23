European Union Supports Girls Education in Balochistan

The most beautiful feeling amongst all is of compassion; it becomes more sacred when transformed into the universal message of compassion through education. European Union is known for its compassionate policies towards marginalized communities. European Union has been extending support to people of Balochistan in multiple sectors. The focus of the instant write-up is to highlight and appreciate the EU’s financial and technical assistance through the World Bank in terms of a project for promoting girls’ education titled The Balochistan Education Support Project. This project worth Euros; the Project Management Unit is implementing 10 Million, Secondary Education Department, Government of Balochistan. The technical and financial support of the World Bank in Promotion of education in Balochistan has always been instrumental, which deserves due applause. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It is pertinent to mention here that increasing and improving access to schooling in Balochistan has been challenging given the geographically over-stretched area with small, sparsely populated communities. Most of the schools have serious capacity gaps in terms of infrastructure, teacher availability, gender disparity, and quality. Furthermore, Balochistan faces challenges of underutilization of schools in some areas, mainly rural. On the other hand, there are schools that are overcrowded due to lack of classroom space, teachers, and availability of land for the extension of school buildings, particularly in the urban areas. As per Education Management Information System (EMIS) 2016/17, the vast underutilization of existing schools, the overall Student Classroom ratio at the provincial level is 23 that are at primary level 19.48, at middle level 21.07 and 28.15 high level.

Moreover, at the provincial level, 15.6% of girls’ primary schools are non-functional, more alarmingly average enrollment of girls in grade 5 is 7.5 per school. The same data also show that 14% of schools lack building and are functioning in temporary shelters or without shelter; the buildings of existing schools also suffer from severe negligence and have been without any timely repair and maintenance. There are 47% of the primary schools with a single teacher. Moreover, around 5000 government-run schools are based on a single classroom.

This project aims at focusing these two issues by providing additional space in overcrowded schools, and in case of unavailability of land, the communities and Government will be requested to provide land adjacent to the existing schools, particularly in urban areas. One of the critical areas will be to bring more children to underutilized schools through the provision of transport and trained teachers.

Specific objectives of the project which support the Government of Balochistan to meet the targets of the Education Sector Plan are as follows;

• To increase access to and retention in elementary education, particularly for girls,

through community mobilization and awareness-raising, the construction and refurbishment of the primary, Middle and High school classrooms, including basic facilities, and the recruitment and deployment of female teachers.

• To enhance the quality of elementary education by reinforcing and retooling the system for the continuous professional development of teachers and;

• To improve the governance and management within the sector by improving the provincial data management, monitoring, and planning systems. To unpack, this project has been planned to support the Secondary Education Departments efforts to address the issues of Access & Equity through upgrading 100 Primary girl schools to the middle. Improving the existing situation of another 200 overcrowded schools through constructing new and rehabilitating existing classrooms. Furthermore, piloting a transportation mechanism to analyze the alternative solutions and a study to map and assess transportation as a key factor with reference to access to school.

The project also focuses on qualitative aspects by the institutionalization of Early Childhood Education by establishing ECE classes, recruiting 200 Elementary School Teachers (ESTs) to bridge the gap of unavailability of teachers for upgraded schools, strengthen the capacity development program and placement of assessment systems in focused schools. Need-based training will be imparted to 900 pre-existing and new teachers in the disciplines of Early Childhood Education (ECE) , Subjects concerned (teaching science subjects at the elementary level) and management to overall improve the quality of education.

The project is unique in the sense that it intervenes not only in the school to be upgraded but focuses on the nearby feeder and next level school with the complete educational and infrastructure provisions to ensure all aspects of quality education. Such as provision of WASH, Teaching Learning Material, furniture, reading-writing material, infrastructure support, library, and provision of facilities for children with special needs. The project also focuses on improvements in governance through training for the Education Managers on active monitoring, data management, and participatory approach to engage them at community and cluster levels. It strongly emphasizes on community ownership and management of the schools through Parent Teacher School Management Committees (PTSMCs) at grass root level. To achieve this objective, PTSMCs will be formed/reactivated and trained on their roles and responsibilities in all focused schools to ensure increased accountability.

The Government of Balochistan is grateful to the European Union for this generous support in the area of girls; education. It assures that the project will be implemented in an efficient and transparent manner achieving the desired results. Furthermore, it will not be out of place to say that this project will pave the path to explore new avenues of cooperation between the European Union, the World Bank and the Government of Balochistan. We are looking forward to an everlasting friendship and unending cooperation.

The Writer can be reached at Ishaq.qta123@gmail.com

