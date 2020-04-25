Embedded Misogyny

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) of Pakistan took exception to the comments made by renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil during a telethon in which he cast aspersions on women and related the pandemic with obscenity of women at educational institutions. The religious scholar was of the view that schools, universities and private colleges were deviating the women from the path of God. HRCP in a tweet said that the organization was appalled at Maulana Tariq Jameel’s recent statement inexplicably correlating women’s modesty to the coronavirus pandemic, adding such blatant objectification is unacceptable and when aired on a public television, it only compounds the misogyny entrenched in the society. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pakistan is a society where women fall under the vulnerable of section and are already at the receiving end of many atrocities. The acts of honour killing, acid attacks, domestic violence, sexual harassment and the list of their woes runs to in exhaustible lengths. When such responsible men on pulpit who have large following in Pakistan demonise schools, colleges and universities for spreading immodesty, this will negatively affect the opportunities of education for women and would incentivize embarrassment of women who challenge all the odds and venture for attaining education at schools, colleges, universities in a predominantly patriarchal and misogynist society.

When it comes to Balochistan, women in this province have already suffered a lot owing to strict conservative mindset that often cuts the opportunities of higher education short for them in the province. However, the separate educational institutions established in Balochistan were not spared by the misogynists who carried out a deadly suicide attack on the Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University (SBK) in 2013 that left around 26 girls dead and hundreds others injured. The psychological damage done to thousands of girls in the varsity is aside. Perhaps, the motive behind such attack also originated from an extreme form of such a devastating thought.

Moreover, the women in Balochistan in particular and Pakistan in general have been part of great resistance movements against the advocates of obscurantism and powers of status quo. How can one forget the historic resistance led by Mader-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah against the oppressive regime of Ayub Khan.? Similarly, the example of Asma Jahangir is yet another recent case in point who challenged the injustices against all the marginalized sections of society and remained a vocal advocate of human rights in the entire country. She spoke so bravely and vocally against the enforced disappearances that no men could speak so and remained a life-long advocate of fair trial for all the citizens guaranteed under the constitution of Pakistan. Thousands of other brave Baloch women have also been part of resistance movements in Balochistan against the human rights violation and have defied status of power in more ways than one during the past one and half decade, specifically. A recent case in point was that of the students of Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences where women so bravely resisted a hike in the fees. A great number of women today represent the nation in national and provincial assemblies who bear upright and incorruptible characters. And even in the times of this Covid-19 women are playing an active role as frontline allies against the tiny monster that has brought the entire world down to its knees.

All this courage to resist, to fight and swim against the tides in all odd circumstances has been imparted in women by the educational institutions of Pakistan and they should never be looked down upon. The religious scholars should show some degree of responsibility while giving any statement that may have trickle down effects on the lives of thousands of women in Pakistan.

