Dr Zafar Mirza should be removed: CJP Gulzar Ahmed Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday said the Supreme Court is not satisfied with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza’s performance and he should be removed from his post.

The CJP gave his remarks as the apex court conducted hearing on a case pertaining to the federal government’s inadequate measures to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who had taken suo motu notice after a petition was filed against the release of under trial prisoners (UTPs) by high courts, headed a five-member larger bench.

Other members included Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed.

The attorney general requested the chief justice to not sack the SAPM on health midway down his tenure and to let the government decide about his future.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked, “Prime Minister Imran Khan changes the portfolios of his ministers whenever he gets afraid and thinks that the risk has been averted by doing so. There is no need of such a big cabinet, only ten members are enough.

“Why are the legislative bodies not working? What is the army of ministers doing? The cabinet has become ineffective and alleged corrupt persons have been appointed as advisors.

“Does the PM even know anything? The top court had asked five questions but the government remained unable to answer a single one in its briefing. Only misleading facts and figures were submitted.

“What has the government done except holding meetings? Everything has been locked down without considering its impact. Where is social distancing? People continue to assemble together to receive aid.”

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed said in his remarks that governance is not our duty, we are only playing our constitutional role

Like this: Like Loading...