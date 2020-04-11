Dr. Malik Baloch calls for more COVID-19 tests in Balochistan

QUETTA: Former Chief Minister Balochistan and President National Party Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch has slammed provincial government over tackling down Novel Coronavirus in Balochistan added provincial government should enhance its testing capabilities in order take further measures against the fatal virus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Former Chief Minister Balochistan and President National Party Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch has slammed provincial government over tackling down Novel Coronavirus in Balochistan added provincial government should enhance its testing capabilities in order take further measures against the fatal virus.

“Due to lazy steps, number of COVID-19 cases being increased in Balochistan while current government attempting to conceal its failure through false number of cases.” Dr. Abdul Baloch said in a statement on Friday.

He stressed upon government to enhance its testing abilities adding more testing would help incumbent regime to take further steps in countering the spread of the virus.

“Thousands of new Coronavirus cases being surfaced in Europe and United States regularly while hundreds being dead hence instead of distracting Pakistani nation trough false claims, central and provincial government should learn from the experience of China, Germany and South Korea.” Former Chief Minister said added more testing would determine the exact situation of COVID19 in Pakistan.

He alleged Jam Kamal led government for presenting its case before center and other world added instead of taking into confidence opposition parties, provincial government busy in blind fire,

“Time has come that Government of Balochistan has to discuss provincial issues with center in categorical mood because since outbreak of Novel Coronavirus in the province, we didn’t any serious step by current provincial regime.” The President NP added.

