Dr Malik alleges Centre for Coronavirus outbreak

QUETTA: Former chief Minister and President National Party Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch said, irresponsible behavior of the federal government is the biggest hurdle in the ongoing campaign against the Coronavirus alleging Prime Minister Imran Khan not willing to yield out masses from current chaos.

“Opposition parties seek to create a common national agenda on current national issues, but the Prime Minister and his kitchen cabinet are sabotaging the political and national process.” Malik Ballch added.

Talking on global COVID19 pandemic former CM Balochistan said, the fatal Coronavirus is a life-threatening virus international community with health experts attempting unveil vaccine for the pandemic, “The only way to prevent it is by taking precautionary measures to raise awareness and awareness among the public to remedy this deadly epidemic.”

"The Balochistan government and the federal government are still completely unable to devise effective strategies against the COVID19, yet Balochistan.

President NP expresses severe concerns over plight of Hospitals being use for treating Coronavirus infected patients, “Our doctors, nurses and health staff working in appalling condition hence many doctors being tested positive of COVID19.” Malik Baloch said.

