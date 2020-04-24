Dr Firdous urges opposition, Ulema to join hands with govt to defeat COVID-19 Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

SLAMABAD : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday has said that opposition should give up political hypocrisy and support the incumbent against coronavirus.

In a tweet, the special assistant criticized opposition political parties for avoiding presence in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the pretext of social distancing.

Earlier, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said at this critical juncture, the nation needs a national narrative against coronavirus pandemic and all should join hands with the government to fight this war.

She said the government will welcome constructive criticism of the opposition to improve the strategy in fight against the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The special assistant urged the opposition not to spread despair among the people by criticism for the sake of criticism as this is not the time of politics.

She said that besides coronavirus, Pakistan is also facing the challenge of poverty and hunger and it is responsibility of the government to try to prevent deaths both from Coronavirus, hunger and starvation.

Dr Firdous also paid rich tribute to the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who are in the forefront of war against Coronavirus.

She thanked the people who donated in Corona Relief Fund of the Prime Minister in Ehsaas Telethon.

