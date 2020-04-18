Divisble Pool

The provincial governments made major strides on many fronts after what seemed a victory for the democratic forces in the wake of a decade long oppressive rule of General Pervaiz Musharraf. Although the powers of status quo were vigilant of the developments made during this period and much has been reversed clandestinely yet the passage of 18th Amendment and approval of 7th National finance Commission (NFC) were two crowning victories for the pro-federalism forces of Pakistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The provincial governments made major strides on many fronts after what seemed a victory for the democratic forces in the wake of a decade long oppressive rule of General Pervaiz Musharraf. Although the powers of status quo were vigilant of the developments made during this period and much has been reversed clandestinely yet the passage of 18th Amendment and approval of 7th National finance Commission (NFC) were two crowning victories for the pro-federalism forces of Pakistan.

Article 160 of the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan provides for setting up a National Finance Commission with intervals not exceeding five years. The mandate of NFC is to make recommendations to the President for the distribution of resources between Federal and Provincial Governments. The Recommendations of the NFC are given legal cover through a Presidential Order as in the case of 7th NFC Award.

8th and 9th NFC constituted by Federal Government have not been able to give any Award. Therefore, 7th NFC remains in practice. The Provincial Government has appointed Mr. Javed Jabbar as non-statutory member of 10th NFC. Mr. Jabbar, who is a writer with interest in literature and film, has replaced a former senior bureaucrat Mehfooz Ali Khan as the non-statutory member from Balochistan. What prompted the Jam-led Government to take this decision is yet to be explained by the Government; this, however, does not bode well for the people of Balochistan. Many independent economists read the decision as a conspiracy which could reverse all the achievements made under 7th NFC.

7thNFC Award, which has increased the share of Balochistan to 9.09 percent, makes one of the biggest sources of revenue for Balochistan among other sources. However, Balochistan remains in the grip of Himalayan budgetary constraints despite the boom. The total volume of Balochistan’s budget is Rs. 419 billion. Nonetheless, the non-development budget of the province is a huge burden on the economy. Balochistan spends around Rs. 44 billion on security which is expected to rise up-to Rs. 70 billion in the coming years. The Pensioners are another burden on Balochistan’s economy who have to be paid, no matter what. Balochistan has as many as 30 autonomous bodies which have failed to generate their own revenue and remain a constant burden on the budget whom Government gives bailout packages from time to time.

The volume of The Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of the province has crossed Rs. 100 billion but that too brings no practical development to the province owing to multiple factors. Balochistan has 270,000 employees who are being paid salaries through the development budget, eating up a major chunk. Corruption and bad governance are also too constant parasites on the development budget that generate poverty and incapacity. Owing to no private sector and only around 200 industrial units in the province, job creation is another unavoidable burden on budget.

The Multiple Poverty Index (MPI) published by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) quotes highest instance of poverty in Balochistan, placing it on 71 percent.

Volume of Balochistan’s budget in the pre-7thNFC era was 74 billion which has now reached 419 billion, thanks to the achievements made under the 7th NFC but still much more needs to be done for the province and an advocate who understands all the dynamics of the provincial economy can represent Balochistan on such a forum.

7th NFC ensures the financial autonomy to the provinces in the Divisible Pool from 46.5% to 57.5 from 2011-12 onwards. This Award is distinct in nature because it was for the first time in the history that the mechanism of distribution was shifted from a single criterion of Population to the multiple criteria that benefited smaller provinces the most.

A special feature of the 7th NFC Award is recognition for requirements of Balochistan. Its share from the divisible pool was guaranteed at Rs 83 billion in financial year 2010-11, which was more than double from the actual divisible pool share of financial year 2009-10. It has also been ensured that Balochistan province would receive its share in the divisible pool, based on the budgetary projections instead of actual FBR collection. Shortfall, if any, based on the actual collection, reported by FBR, is being made up by the Federal Government out of its own share. This arrangement is in practice since financial year 2011-12 and shall continue till 7thNFC Award remains in field. In this regard, an amount of Rs 119.18 billion has been provided to Government of Balochistan, as additionality, from 2010-11 to 2018-19. In short, 7th NFC Award has much to offer to Balochistan and anybody representing the province should grab more rather than lose what has already been achieved.

Finally, we hope that the 10th NFC would bring some glade tidings for Balochistan instead of increasing the scale of frustration.

