DG ISI calls on PM Imran Khan, important issues discussed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on Wednesday and discussed matters of national importance. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on Wednesday and discussed matters of national importance.

According to the official facebook page of PM Imran Khan, the two met at PM House to discuss matters pertaining to National security.

Like this: Like Loading...