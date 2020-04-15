DG ISI calls on PM Imran Khan, important issues discussed
Published on – April 15, 2020 – 9:57 pm
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on Wednesday and discussed matters of national importance.
According to the official facebook page of PM Imran Khan, the two met at PM House to discuss matters pertaining to National security.
