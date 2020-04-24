DG Health Balochistan fear spike in coronavirus cases by May-end

QUETTA: Director General Health Balochistan Dr. Saleem Abro on Friday expressed grieve concerns over likely 3000 Coronavirus cases in Balochistan till end of May added government has been taking measures to gear up testing in the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Director General Health Balochistan Dr. Saleem Abro on Friday expressed grieve concerns over likely 3000 Coronavirus cases in Balochistan till end of May added government has been taking measures to gear up testing in the province.

“Yet we have been regularly testing 600 cases but we have set target to lead the testing number to 1500, the rise in COVID19 would be anticipated through random testing already began in Quetta.” Dr. Saleem Abro said while addressing a news conference on Friday.

Accompanied with Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti and Dr. Naeem Zarkoon the DG Helath Balochistan has said, right now we have 25000 PCR testing kits and 12798 VTM but by next month we would be able to conduct 1000 to 1500 tests on regular basis,

“All resources being utilized to control the spread of COVID19 but the abrupt rise in positive cases and growing locally transmission of the virus have grown concerns.” Dr. Saleem Abro said added in May the number positive cases would jump to 3000 in Balochistan.

Sharing details of available ventilators in Balochistan DG Health said, right now Balochistan has 44 ventilators among 18 were installed in Civil Hospital, 10 in BMC, 06 in Sheikh Zahid Hospital, 06 in Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital,

“04 portable ventilators we have while 93 disposable ventilators being used for serious COVID19 patients in Balochistan.”

He further said, since the outbreak of Coronavirus we have tested 6504 suspected patitnes in Balochistan among 656 patients tested positive while 08 deaths reported, “71 positive patients being treated in Sheikh Zahid Hospital, 09 in Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital but 345 patients have isolated themselves in their residences.” Dr. Saleem Abro said added fortunately 174 patients recovered from COVID19.

The Director General Health has urged masses in Balochistan to adopt safety precautions because the virus has gained momentum in Balochistan.

