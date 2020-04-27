Deputy DHO Sibi test positive for coronavirus 

QUETTA: The Deputy District Health Officer Sibi in charge of Rapid Response team has found corona virus on Monday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The Deputy District Health Officer Sibi in charge of Rapid Response team has found corona virus on Monday.

According to District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Akber Solangi confirming that the corona test of Doctor Abdul Qadir Haroon has come positive now the total number of corona affected persons have increased by 8 the test of 14 persons became negative.

DHO said that further the samples of nine suspected persons have sent to laboratory for corona test.

Dr Muhammad Akber Solangi expressed with Dr Abdul Qadir Haroon and said he will recover very soon Health staffs are our front line soldiers that are fighting war against COVID 19 our country will become corona free as soon as possible.

DHO once again appealed of the masses to stay at home and care himself including their parents.

