Death toll rises to 96 as coronavirus infects 5837 people across Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan on Tuesday has reported 96 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 5837.

According to details, 2,881 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 1,518 in Sindh, 800 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 231 in Balochistan, 233 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 131 in Islamabad and 43 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 1,378 patients have recovered in the country while 46 are in critical condition.

CM Sindh calls for extending lockdown by 14 days

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has called for extending the country’s lockdown by 14 more days, saying that the Federal government should give a clear stance regarding future policies.

The CM said that there should be a unified national policy to counter the current situation and all decisions should be coming from the PM himself. He said that the PM should announce his decisions tomorrow, and the provinces will follow the given directives.

Murad Ali Shah also said that even if lockdown is not going to be extended, the decision should come from the PM so that there is clarity about the situation. Whichever sectors are to be reopened, their SOPs should be provided to all provincial governments, he added.

Four more areas of Lahore sealed as coronavirus cases continue to surface

It has been decided that four more areas of Punjab’s provincial capital Lahore will be sealed after more cases of the deadly virus were reported.

Lahore’s Deputy Commissioner confirmed this news saying that 90 cases have originated from those areas of Lahore that have been sealed thus far.

The areas that have been sealed include Gulshan-e-Ravi and four more streets of Sikandria Colony. Previously, 10 areas including Raiwind, Sikandria Colony, Makhan Pura were ordered to be sealed.