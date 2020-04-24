Death toll rises to 237 as coronavirus infects 11,155 people across Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan on Friday has reported 237 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 11,155.

According to details, 4,767 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 3,671 in Sindh, 1,541 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 607 in Balochistan, 300 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 214 in Islamabad and 55 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 2,527 patients have recovered in the country.

Sindh limits Taraweeh prayers in mosques to 3-5 persons

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah in a video message announced that Taraweeh prayers in mosque across Sindh province during the holy month of Ramazan will be restricted to 3-5 persons and requested other persons to offer prayers at home.

Murad Ali Shah said that in view of increasing number of coronavirus cases and in consultation with medical professionals, we have taken the difficult decision to follow previous SOP for Friday prayers (3 to 5 people). Similarly people will also be required to offer Taraweeh prayers at home.

CM Sindh said that mosques across the province will remain open and Taraweeh prayers will be offered as usual but only the staff will be allowed to participate as its is feared that the coronavirus pandemic will spread massively if large gathering are not avoided.

Dr Firdous urges opposition, Ulema to join hands with govt to defeat COVID-19

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has urged all stakeholders including the opposition, civil society and Ulema to join hands with the government to defeat the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a video message, she said at this critical juncture, the nation needs a national narrative against Coronavirus pandemic and all should join hands with the government to fight this war.

The Special Assistant said the government will welcome constructive criticism of the opposition to improve the strategy in fight against the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

Rs69 billion disbursed among 5.75 million deserving families: Dr. Nishtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar said an amount of Rs 69 billion has been disbursed among 5.75 million deserving families under the first two categories of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program.

Addressing a press conference along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday in Islamabad, she said that 80 percent payment process under the first category of this program has been completed while payments for the second category (SMS beneficiaries) was going on speedily.

The special assistant said that around 35 million applicants were rejected after scrutinizing them on the basis of different parameters like wealth profiling, poverty score database, Federal Board of Revenue statistics, more than one family member applicants etc.