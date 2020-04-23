Death toll rises to 224 as coronavirus infects 10,513 people across Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan on Thursday has reported 224 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 10,513

According to details, 4590 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 3373 in Sindh, 1453 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 552 in Balochistan, 290 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 204 in Islamabad and 51 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 2337 patients have recovered in the country.

Imran Khan, Donald Trump discuss COVID-19 situation over phone

Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump in a telephonic conversation discussed COVID-19 pandemic related challenges, its implications on global economy, and ways to mitigate its impact.

They also exchanged views on regional issues and further strengthening of Pakistan-U.S. cooperation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed sympathies and condolences on the loss of so many precious lives in the U.S. due to coronavirus.

He emphasized that Pakistan was facing a dual challenge of overcoming the pandemic and saving people, particularly the most vulnerable segments of the population, from hunger due to lockdown.

President Trump appreciated Prime Minister’s telephone call and expression of support for the U.S. efforts to combat COVID-19. He also reassured of U.S. support to Pakistan in the efforts to combat COVID-19 including by making available ventilators as well as in the economic arena.

Pakistan has increased its testing capacity for coronavirus: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said efforts are afoot to bring back the stranded Pakistanis in the Gulf at the earliest.

In a statement, the foreign minister said screening is being done at the airports and quarantine facilities have also been expanded there.

He said that the opening of remaining airports has enhanced our capacity to bring back six to seven thousand Pakistanis from abroad every week.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the coronavirus has badly affected the economy of the world. He said this pandemic will also increase pressure on Pakistan’s economy as it has brought to a standstill the economic activity and reduced our exports.

Four localities sealed as coronavirus cases increase in Larkana

The number of locally transmitted cases in Larkana has started increasing as the authorities have sealed four more localities in the city.

Ali Goharabad, Samiabad, Samtia road and Qafila Sarai have been sealed. Three areas had been closed due to the pandemic earlier.