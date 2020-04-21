Death toll rises to 192 as coronavirus infects 9216 people across Pakistan

LAHORE/KARACHI/QUETTA: Pakistan on Tuesday has reported 192 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 9216.

According to details, 4195 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 2764 in Sindh, 1276 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 465 in Balochistan, 281 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 185 in Islamabad and 50 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 2066 patients have recovered in the country.

Six more policemen tested positive for COVID-19 in Karachi

At least six more police officials, performing duty during lockdown in Karachi, have been tested positive for coronavirus.

With confirmation of six new cases in the past three days, the number of policemen infected by COVID-19 in Karachi has jumped to 15.

Inspectors and Constables were among the infected police officials performing their duties at various police stations including Bahadurabad, Gulshan Iqbal, Kalakot Civil Lines and Memon Goth.

Corona testing capacity to reach 20,000 per day by end of April: PM told

Prime Minister Imran Khan was apprised that the coronavirus infection testing capacity in the country would reach 20,000 per day by the end of current month, whereas at present more than 8,000 tests were being carried out on daily basis.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review the measures to contain the coronavirus infection (COVID-19) and the latest situation in the country.