Death toll rises to 135 as coronavirus infects 7025 people across Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan on Friday has reported 135 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 7025.

According to details, 3,276 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 2008 in Sindh, 993 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 303 in Balochistan, 237 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 145 in Islamabad and 46 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 1,645 patients have recovered in the country.

Coronavirus: PM expresses sorrow over deaths of countless Pakistanis living abroad

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan expressed sorrow over the deaths of countless Pakistanis living and working abroad who have fallen victim to the COVID19.

The premier took to social-networking website Twitter and posted, “Many [Pakistanis] died while serving in the frontline of the global war against COVID19. My condolences and prayers for their families.”

My prayers are also for early recovery of those still battling the COVID-19. We can never forget all of you as you have made us proud, he added.

IMF executive board approves $1.386 bln funding for Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $1.386 billion funding for Pakistan to meet the urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IMF approved the disbursement of $1.386 billion under the Rapid Financing Instrument in a meeting of its executive board members in Washington DC on Thursday for Pakistan to address the economic impact of the Covid-19 shock.

While uncertainty remains high, the near-term economic impact of COVID-19 is expected to be significant, giving rise to large fiscal and external financing needs.

The IMF remains closely engaged with the Pakistani authorities and as the impact of the COVID-19 shock subsides will resume discussions as part of the current EFF.

Ten policemen tested positive for COVID-19 in Karachi

At least 10 members of Karachi police force were quarantined after they were tested positive for coronavirus.

The infected officials include two Inspectors, one Head Constable and seven Constables.

Five of the infected police officials have been shifted to quarantine facility established at the Expo Center while four have been asked to remain in isolation at their homes.