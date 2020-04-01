DC inaugurates spray drive to prevent coronavirus

QUETTA: Deputy Commissioner Kech Major (retired) Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai on Wednesday said measures were being taken to control the spread of coronavirus and people should cooperate with local administrations to remain in their houses during lockdown. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Deputy Commissioner Kech Major (retired) Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai on Wednesday said measures were being taken to control the spread of coronavirus and people should cooperate with local administrations to remain in their houses during lockdown.

He expressed these views while inaugurating special spray campaign against the coronavirus in Kech and Turbat districts. Commissioner Makran Division, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kech, Siraj Kareem, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Turbat Turbat Khuram Khalid, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Turbat Ubaid Baloch, PPHI’s DSM Haji Khan and Anjuman Tejiran Turbat’s president Ishaq Roshan Dashti were present on the occasion.

Ilyas Kabzai directed the concerned officials to ensure implementation of precautionary measures in the area and urged tribal leaders and philanthropists to come forward and help the needy people as the poor families were facing difficulties due to lockdown in wake of coronavirus.

He said provincial government was making comprehensive plan to assist daily wagers in respective areas which would be initiated soon for provision of relief package to them.

The DC also instructed the relevant officials to expedite spray drive in markets, mosques, banks and crowded places to eliminate bacteria from the areas in order to prevent the spread of the virus, saying no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

