DC Gwadar fishermen allows fishing under 5 nautical mile

QUETTA: A high-level meeting presided by Deputy Commissioner Gwadar capt retd Muhammad Waseem decided to allow fishing in Gwadar under 05 nautical mile while fishermen in Gwadar, Pasini and Ormara could catch fish after receiving 12 hours token. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: A high-level meeting presided by Deputy Commissioner Gwadar capt retd Muhammad Waseem decided to allow fishing in Gwadar under 05 nautical mile while fishermen in Gwadar, Pasini and Ormara could catch fish after receiving 12 hours token.

Officials from Coast Guard, Pak Navy, Pak Army, fisheries department and representative of local fishermen community were present in the meeting.

The meeting has decided to issue MSA token to fishermen from Gwadar Jetty while representatives of fisheries department, coast guard and Baloch Ward would issue token to local fishermen community.

Fishing in night will be fully banned across Gwadar’s sea while Coast Guards are directed to take action against fishermen violating new SOPs set by district administration.

District Administration has directed local fishermen community to report if they finds any suspicious boat or people near Gwadar’s sea precluding fishermen to wear mask and shawls while catching fish.

“Four people would be allowed in small boats while seven fishermen could go for fishing in large boats thus local fishermen community should support district administration in implementing new standard operating procedure.” DC Gwadar said added following the economic woes of local fishermen community we have decided to allow fishing with full safety precautions.

Like this: Like Loading...