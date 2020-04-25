Dates price reaches the sky in Ramdan

QUETTA: Dates, one of the vital fruit in the holy month of Ramdan has become inaccessible for poor masses as the prices of date reached to 400 per kg as Ramddan begun on Saturday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Citing the Pak-Iran border closure, local date vendors and traders have increased the prices of dates to 400 per kg following the increase demand of dates in Ramdaan.

Last year Iranian and local dates were being sold of rupees 200 but this year local vendors have doubled the price citing border closure and COVID19 lockdown.

Balochistan Government had announced to allow restore dates business following Ramdaan Karim while spokesman of Balochistan Government said, the stranded bulk of dates at Pak-Iran border would be released for provincial markets.

The district administration didn’t take action against date’s vendors selling high-price dates in capital Quetta and other parts of the city.

