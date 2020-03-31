CS Balochistan says 20 out of total coronavirus cases locally transmitted

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar has said, provincial government has carried-out 1854 tests in Balochistan among 158 testes positive while 19 patients recovered and discharged from Hospitals. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar has said, provincial government has carried-out 1854 tests in Balochistan among 158 testes positive while 19 patients recovered and discharged from Hospitals.

“Only Quetta district in Balochistan has positive COVID19 cases out of 33 districts while 20 people in Quetta infected through local transmission of the fatal virus.” Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar said while addressing a media briefing in Quetta on Tuesday added the province received 5000 pilgrims through Taftan border.

“Fortunately 19 COVID19 patients recovered and discharged from hospital while in coming days 15 to 20 more patients expected to recover the Coronavirus as they health condition being revamped at Sheikh Zahid Hospital.”

Sharing the details of medical supplies Balochistan received during COVID19 pandemic he said, health department received 2000 safety kits, 15000 surgical masks, 2500 gloves, 1200 sanitizers, 36000 N95masks while we have installed 1700 containers rooms in Taftan border in order to treat pilgrims and other people coming from Iran at the bordering town.

“Provincial Government has requested National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to impart 145 ICU while progress embarked to establish Disaster Village at Sariyab.” Chief Secretary said added still 138 patients being treated in Nokandi and Quetta.

“Only one death caused by COVID19 reported in Balochistan who as infected with other diseases including diabetes and blood pressure.”

Replying a query regarding special relief package for daily wagers in Balochistan, the CS said, following the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan, provincial government has been working on relief package for daily wagers while data being collected of labors and daily wagers,

“Details of poor masses being gathered through Benazir Income Support Program while PDMA has been directed to distribute ration among poor people and daily wagers.” Fazeel Asghar said adding non-registered wagers would receive ration from Deputy Commissioner Office.

The Chief Secretary vowed no compromise on healthcare following global COVID19 pandemic added all arrangements completed in Balochistan hence testing kits provided in all districts in order to carry-out test of any suspected case across Balcohistan.

“The health department would receive 60000 safety kits for doctors and health staff performing duties in isolation wards, if the fatal virus further spread in Balochistan, we have enough space to isolate infected patients with provision of quality healthcare.” CS Fazeel Asghar said urged citizens to avoid unnecessary movement and stay inside their homes.

“Provincial Government fully aware and praises the contribution of doctors and health staff, public rush in Out Door Patients departments could become source of virus transmission.” He said lamented over doctors’ protest in Panjgur and Washuk.

