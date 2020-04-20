COVID19 is unstoppable from spreading in Provincial Capital and elsewhere

As predicted by health experts and government officials in Balochistan, the COVID19 or Novel Coronavirus has turned uncontrollable in Balochistan particularly in Quetta. after surge in positive cases witnessed in previous days. Local residents have became virus carrier debilitating government’s efforts to curb the fatal virus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to National Institute of Health (NIH) total 8418 positive cases are reported in the country yet, since the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus in last week of February 2020. Among total nation-wide positive cases Balochistan has 432 positive cases with five deaths.

Following the prevention exercise against spread of COVID19 Balochistan Government announced to impose province-wide lockdown, suspended inter-provincial and inter-district transportation but the virus didn’t stop from Taftan quarantine which was established for pilgrims who were returning from Iran.

Notwithstanding the first COVID19 patient in Balochistan didn’t belonged to Quetta. A 16 Year old by from Dadu Sindh Province

after returning from Iran and admitted in Quetta’s Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital as he was tested positive. But a week or two later the virus is unstoppable from spreading in local residents as many others are reported of being infected with COVID19.

Since the Coronavirus outbreak in Balochistan, daily numbers of positive cases were amid 1 to 10 but in span of one week the virus has just slipped from controlled grip. Total 195 cases surfaced in last six days including total 284 locally transmitted COVID19 cases which were reported in Quetta, Chaghi, Jaffarabad, Harnai, Khuzdar, Mastung, Kharan and Pishin districts.

Why the virus is getting out of control in Balochistan? Was there government’s failure to prevent the virus or we the people still unable to understand the risks and threats of COVID19.

Despite provincial government’s numerous attempts to request local residents to stay home even with some strict actions, still the people aren’t not ready to avoid public gatherings particularly in capital Quetta. Social-distancing is not being taken seriously which is a proven vital tool to stem the spread of virus in China and many European countries.

During the initial days of lockdown, majority of public here considered the lockdown as opportunities of picnic after a large number of people were seen hitting the picnic points at the suburbs of Quetta. Youngsters and children playing cricket, soccer and other sports in ground and streets.

Grocery stores and other food selling shops in majority parts of the city can be seen fully packed with customers because the shop owners themselves rescinded government’s precautionary directives of wearing masks and gloves while handling customers.

In morning till sun-set, streets in Quetta buzzling with vehicles, auto-rickshaw, bikers and pedestrians among majority have came out without wearing face- masks and gloves to protect themselves and others from being infected of Coronavirus.

With this attitude of irresponsible citizens, will it be justified or appropriate to blame provincial government and its institutions for not taking timely preventive measures against COVID19 in Balochistan?

