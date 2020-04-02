COVID-19 tally nears 2,400, death toll at 33

LAHORE: The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan neared 2,400 on Thursday, killing 33 people since the outbreak hit the country in February. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Punjab reported 914 cases, whereas in Sindh the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 761 by 8 pm. In Balochistan and Sindh, total infection detected stood at 169 and 276, respectively. In Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, a total of 196 cases emerged. Islamabad has a tally of 62.

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Azra Pechuho confirmed another death from the novel coronavirus, taking the provincial toll to 11. The patient was 86 years old and a resident of Karachi with a history of hypertension.

Meanwhile, a report published by a local media outlet claimed that Punjab has conducted more coronavirus tests than any other province in the country. Punjab conducted 15,000 tests compared to 7,000 tests performed in Sindh.

KP and Balochistan conducted about 1,700 and 1,900 tests owning to lack of resources, it claimed.

Pakistan was facing trouble in identifying coronavirus patients due to a lack of testing kits. However, Planning Minister Asad Umar said on Tuesday that the number of testing labs had increased from 13 to 30 since the outbreak and would increase to 32 in the coming days.

He had added that the current testing capacity was 280,000 which was expected to increase to 900,000 by April 15.

PDMA DISTRIBUTES KITS, PPEs:

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Thursday distributed protective kits, face masks, gloves, sanitizers among the health officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). In a press release, the authority said that district governments have been informed in writing about the goods.

According to PDMA, it delivered 50,000 masks in Malakand, 20,000 in Peshawar, 15,000 in Bakka Khel Task camp, 10,000 in DI Khan, 5,000 in North Waziristan and 5,000 in Bannu.

In addition to this, 10,000 PPEs have also been dispatched to district governments. “We have also provided 1,000 N-95 masks to Hayatabad Medical Complex and 2,300 to the health department,” it said.

CHINA SENDS SUPPLIES WORTH $3M:

A special Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight carrying relief supplies worth $3 million donated by China, landed in Islamabad late Wednesday night.

Through a tweet on Thursday morning, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said: “We thank Chinese people & leadership for their solidarity & appreciate #China’s continued support to combat #COVID19.”

Beijing is at the forefront of Pakistan’s fight against the pandemic which has killed over 47,500 people worldwide. In the last two weeks, it has donated enormous stockpiles of medical equipment and relief goods both at the government and private levels.

Today, Pakistan Ambassador in Beijing Naghmana Hashmi announced a further 35 tons of emergency relief supplies donation from the “Chinese entities and individuals”.

The Chinese government is also helping Pakistan in building a temporary makeshift hospital in Islamabad.

