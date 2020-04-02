COVID 19 crisis: Balochistan govt issues stern warning to lockdown violators

QUETTA: Spokesman to provincial government Liaquat Shahwani has urged people of Balochistan to stay home during lockdown adding provincial government has decided to take action against people violating section 144 and lockdown following government’s efforts to curb spread of Coronavirus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Government of Balochistan had announced 15 days lockdown across the province and imposed section 144 in order to preclude citizens to stay inside their home while we ran public awareness campaign through social media platforms.” Liaquat Shahwani said while addressing a news conference on Thursday at Civil Secretariat Quetta.

“Following lack of awareness among masses, public rush has been observed in many cities including Quetta hence we have decided to fully implement section 144 and lockdown in interest of public safety of COVID19.” Shahwani added.

He further said, Chief Minister Balochistan fully aware of woes being faced by daily wagers and poor in Balochistan for which government has embarked measures to help the daily wagers, “The daily wagers and poor would be divided in two categories, we have people who will never ask for help from anyone thus government would take their services against wage while in 2nd phase ration would be distributed among daily wagers deprived from work following lockdown.”

Replying to a query regarding slow testing process in Balochistan the spokesman said, indeed provincial health department has been facing lack of kits but we have informed the Federal Government to provide more COVID19 testing kits on immediate level,

“Moreover provincial government has constituted a committee comprising government’s senior officer that would start liaison with national and international donors for assistance and support.”

Liaquat Shahwani said, Balochistan Government would launch a helpline on which people having COVID19 symptoms could contact and they would receive medical assistance.

He further said, Balochistan has received 5000 N95 masks and safety kits which would be distributed in Hospitals attending and treating Coronavirus patients.

