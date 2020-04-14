COVID-19 challenges for Balochistan

Balochistan’ People depend upon two sources their survival, one the God and second the Government. There are not any industrial or corporate sectors within the province. The economic activities aren’t indigenous, though the province outmatches the other federating unit in terms of economic potential. Life is wholly rural except in Quetta, thanks to long droughts, volatile law and order situation and large internal migration and settlement of individuals from different parts of the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Balochistan’ People depend upon two sources their survival, one the God and second the Government. There are not any industrial or corporate sectors within the province. The economic activities aren’t indigenous, though the province outmatches the other federating unit in terms of economic potential. Life is wholly rural except in Quetta, thanks to long droughts, volatile law and order situation and large internal migration and settlement of individuals from different parts of the province. When such people are hit by Coronavirus, the outcomes will surely be disastrous for them and the Provincial government on its own will never be able to manage the crisis, if timely and immediate Federal government of assistance is not provided. The pandemic coronavirus aisle is the trickiest thing besides its epidemiological convolution. The Less number of confirmed coronavirus cases does never mean the province is safe. It rather signals more towards being unsafe. You could only know how many people are affected by the virus until you test them. This means the less you test, the fewer are the patient counts corona positive, which increases the doubt zone of what is the total number of patients.

The testing frequency within the province is extremely low, which must be swiftly increased. This may require more testing kits which aren’t available at the time. Not single population in the province might be left untested, however challenging the natural or logistic environment be. Reportedly there are 26000 settlements within the Balochistan with only 600 having health facilities or more than that. However, there is a way to prevent coronavirus is through isolation, social distancing and lockdown. They have similar adverse socio-economic effects. Concurrently, the Balochistan Government has to ensure the measures of social distancing and lockdown are taken up seriously and people support them. Along with lockdown, the government should ensure that food supply chains do not get affected. In the case of Balochistan, lockdown would be helpful if enforced in April and May. This won’t invite huge socio-economic problems.

The food supply of wheat, flour, rice, edible oil, and pulses for at least 6 to 8 months, has to be done on a war footing basis by the provincial and federal government. The total number of population in Balochistan is 0.6 million. The average family expenditure per month needs to be worked out carefully in the province and then such stocking should be done by the District Administration. They should ensure that the accumulation are duly managed and taken care of, and when required could be transparently distributed in the province. Towards this cause, special assistance from the Federal Government will ensure more success in this regards. Balochistan is a province of huge investment interests. Hence, exclusive Chinese assistance to Balochistan in the aforementioned sectors would be of phenomenal significance. Balochistan could be the worst-hit province by the coronavirus, if timely and generous Centre support does not pour in. For Balochistan it is either now, or never.

Like this: Like Loading...