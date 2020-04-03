COVID-19 and diesel smuggling

From kid to young, young to old everyone is well aware of the drastic Corona Virus which germinated in China. And today it has rooted in the entire world. Its fertility rate is so high that it spreads easily by human contacts. Doctors have predicted that it spreads from hands and by sneezing and enters from mouth, nose and eyes. Since the Corona Virus has expanded half of the world, there is still no any vaccine found by scientists to hunt it. No doubt, human has faced several disasters, from small fox to cancer but this viral infection is more panic and dangerous. It is a global challenge for the world. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

However, Italy is affected more than rest countries; the death rates are higher there. And in Pakistan there are total more than 1600 confirmed cases of Corona Virus have increased in today’s date in which around 16 people have lost their lives from this deleterious viral disease.

Doctors say that the virus has come from Iran to Pakistan as firstly as cases were confirmed in Iran where affected men carried it with them and brought it in Quetta City from Taftan(Pak-Iran Border). To be specific we Pakistani, especially the citizens of Balochistan province, always lacked the basic necessities let it be education, jobs or health. And due to lack of good treatment the virus profited by expanding its roots all over the country.

However, when situations were under control government showed facetious and when they went beyond control all officials became crazed and insane. Today government has initiated lockdown all over the country because World Health Organization (WHO) alerted the entire world to avoid any type of social gathering. So far no, any vaccine is made to fight against this virus, WHO introduced precautions against Corona to beat it.

However, every public place including educational institutions are closed. Even international and national airports are kept closed for safety precautions.

But in spite of this one side the complete country is locked down in the other hand Iran border is opened in Tehsil Buleda district Kech_ the tehsil connects the both countries where people are smuggling diesel from Iran and bringing them into Pakistan. What a paradox! One side half of the world is in the bed of fear and on the other side everyone is tension free and doing everything as usual.

In addition, there is nobody to stop these smugglers; nor public neither government officials. Though authoritarians are sitting on borderline to prohibit the public from going to Iran and vice versa. But up to date, vehicles are easily seen on roads loaded by Iranian oils just for little more profit. These people cannot imagine if once virus is spread into Buleda then their little profit can not save them. But who makes these inscient to understand?

We have already lost many lives from cancer to minor diseases. We are not that much strong enough to carry more bodies. And since the border is not blocked from Tehsil Buleda the chances of corona virus to come in Makran division is 90%.

Therefore, as soon as possible timely measures must be taken to stop the diesel smuggling and block the border until the matter does not get solved. And for timely measure, the candidate of the concerned area, the Deputy Commissioner of District Kech must take notice to give relief public from this drastic situation. And besides these, government should introduce awareness campaign for corona virus precautions.

However, WHO already suggested with a slogan, Stay home stay safe. In the same manner, government should walk on her responsibilities to save the citizens. And the citizens should also play their part by staying at home to make themselves safe.

The writer is a student of Law at University Law College Quetta, and Provincial Secretary of Law and Justice at Youth Parliament Balochistan Chapter. He can be reached at, Qasim.buledi1@gmail.com

