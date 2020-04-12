Covid 19 and challenges

Coronavirus enveloped the world. It has transmitted from animal to human, the outbreak took place in China and later engulfed the developed nation then it has reached into third world countries. First and foremost the deadly virus was politicized by US president as he named it Chines virus. A lot of hue and cry made by self declared analyst on social media that it has been biological war intermixed with trade war between China and US but since it spread has taken more American lives than other.

Meanwhile we do have to pay heed to our country as coronavirus made us a laughing stock because it has taken a sectarian issue between Shia and Sunnis.

CM Sindh statement on electronic media that had Raiwand congregation been postponed the spread of virus could have been controlled. On the other hand Sunni clergy concerned that Shia pilgrim were left to cross the Taftan border unchecked then virus intruded in Pakistan. Indeed first corona case was reported in Karachi when a young shia pilgrim flown back from Iran and he left airport unchecked as his test result came positive and very later he was quarantined.

Virtually thing to ponder is that virus infecting people in snail pace and government has been ambivalent to respond in this testing time as CM Sindh unilaterally announced to lockdown his province later other provinces have implemented the order of their executive to contain the people. Prime Minister has been adherent to his statement to soften the lockdown as daily wage earner could be effected. Indeed bread earners have no choice to rely on government financial assistance but PM initiative Ehsas program could mitigate the affected labour class.

In the end we are in a dire need of unity to beat the deadly virus and it need compassion and audacity from people and it demand generous act from politicians though centre and province have to come on one page to be triumphant.