Countrywide lockdown to continue for another two weeks: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that countrywide lockdown has been extended for the next two weeks citing fears of spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the media after National Coordination Committee (NCC) in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said that following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, lockdowns had been imposed in the entire world including Pakistan.

The prime minister said that we implemented lockdown during the most difficult of times, adding that the underprivileged class faced severe difficulties due to the lockdown.

Imran Khan also expressed happiness that the pandemic could not spread so fast in Pakistan due to lockdown, however, the nation still needs to be careful.

“The risk of the spread of the pandemic still exists and we need to follow precautions as this virus can spread at any time,” he said.

He said the government took a number of steps to stop the spread coronavirus in the country, including closure of schools and educational institutions, cancelling 23rd March Parade and PSL and all other official and private functions where people could congregate.

The Prime Minister said ventilators, protective clothing and other gear has been reaching the country to meet the demand.

However, if the cases spike, the existing equipment will be insufficient.

The Prime Minister said we are fighting on two fronts. One is containing the spread of Coronavirus and second to overcome the unemployment.

He said Ehsaas Program, the biggest in the history of the country, is playing a key role in provision of cash relief to daily wagers and poor people. The program is without any political influence and will help any eligible citizen of Pakistan.

The PM while announcing the opening of the construction industry and other industries from today said that the government will announce a package for the construction sector.

PM Khan also warned the profiteers of strict action if they tried to make money during Ramazan, adding that the government is introducing an ordinance to check smuggling and profiteering. “Strict punishments will be awarded to the owners involved in profiteering,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said the industries that are being opened include export sector, chemical manufacturing plants, e-commerce, software development and planning, paper and packaging units, industries with labor on site, cement and fertilizer plants, mines and minerals, plant nurseries, agricultural machinery plants, glass manufacturing plants, veterinary services and bookshops.

He said the construction sector will be opened in phases. Those that will be opened in first phase include brick kilns, stone crushing plants and cement factories.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said in Pakistan 96 people have died so far, with an addition of three in the last 24 hours.

He said total cases so far are 5716 which is less number due to effective and timely steps taken by the government, adding that standard operating procedures of health and safety have been devised for some sectors that are being opened.

Federal Cabinet

Earlier today, the federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan approved extension in countrywide lockdown to mitigate coronavirus crisis. The cabinet has decided to extend lockdown till 30th April across Pakistan.

According to sources, the government has decided to open skills related businesses after which tailors, electricians, mechanics, plumbers and barbers will be allowed to work.

The government has also decided to open all sectors related to construction and rules have been formulated for the sector opened after the lockdown.

The responsibility for various projects in the construction sector will be decided between the provinces and each province will develop strategies regarding the pending development and construction projects.

Air travel, public transport, public gatherings, wedding halls, cinemas and public places will remain close due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will share the decisions taken in meeting of National Coordination Committee.

She said that the prime minister will take the nation into confidence by laying out a roadmap for future after consultation with all key stakeholders.

Regarding federal cabinet meeting, she said the forum reviewed and discussed various important issues, adding that the cabinet was briefed about the proposed legislation to provide facilitation to construction sector.

The special assistant said in order to control inflation in the country and to ensure uninterrupted supply of items of daily use, an ordinance is being brought, adding that the cabinet members recommended strict punishments to be included in the proposed legislation against hoarders and smugglers.

The cabinet congratulated and appreciated the efforts of Dr. Sania Nishtar and Ehsaas team in disbursement of cash to needy and eligible persons under its emergency cash relief program.

“Provinces are playing a crucial role in implementation of this program on merit and transparency,” Dr Firdous said and added focal persons are being appointed for smooth working of the program.