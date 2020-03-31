Coronaviurs fund: Govt exempt health dept from salary deduction

QUETTA: Balochistan government decided not to deduct salaries of the employees of the health department, as acknowledgment of their services against the coronavirus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Balochistan government decided not to deduct salaries of the employees of the health department, as acknowledgment of their services against the coronavirus.

The Balochistan government has earlier decided to cut a portion of salaries from all the employees, for the establishment of coronavirus emergency fund, to fight against the coronavirus.

As per the latest notification, employees of the health department are to exempt from the deduction of salaries.

“Government of Balochistan has approved to exempt all the employees of Health department, from the deduction of salary for ” Corona Virus Emergency Fund”, notification tells.

