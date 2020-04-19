Coronavirus to come under control soon: Dr Shabir Mengal  

QUETTA: District Health officer Dr Shabir Mengal has said that corona virus will be control very soon government is taking all possible steps on priority basis so that to save the people from pandemic. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He shared these views in visiting the District Headquarter hospital and distributing of protection kits to health staff. The DHO said that the corona virus spreading rapidly more than 230 countries are in the grip of corona for stopping the spread of corona in all district of Loralai quarantine centers and isolation wards have been established at DHQ Residential colleges Loralai Medical College and THQ Mekhtar.

Dr Shabir Mengal said that health staff including doctors and paramedics are engage to treat the corona patient throughout Balochistan it is also the responsibility of the people to stay at their homes and avoid unnecessary travelling and activities.

He said people must contact to concern staff if they feel any symptoms of corona virus because corona can be defeated by mutual effort.

