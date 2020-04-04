Coronavirus takes 40 lives, total cases rise to 2708 in Pakistan

LAHORE : Pakistani authorities on Saturday have reported 40 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 2708.

According to details, 1072 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 839 in Sindh, 343 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 193 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 175 in Balochistan, 75 in Islamabad and 11 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 130 patients have recovered in the country while 10 are in critical condition.

In an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, the National Coordination Committee (NCC) has decided to extend the countrywide lockdown till April 14.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar informed that goods transport carrying food will remain open, while medicines will be available for the general public in all four provinces of the country.

Major General Babar Iftikhar, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pak Army has said that the country is not in a position to impose total lockdown for an indefinite period of time.

He said that the government is taking timely steps and all possible actions are being taken on a daily basis as per the changing situation. The coronavirus has changed the global environment, he added.

Major General Babar Iftikhar appealed to the public to stay home and stay safe. He said that the Pak Army is providing full support to the provincial governments, and is stationed all over the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed not to conceal any information regarding the number of coronavirus patients at any cost.

Imran Khan while directing the provinces to share their data with the NCOC said concealing hiding any information related to the pandemic would be like jeopardizing the national security.

The premier also thanked almighty Allah that the coronavirus situation in Pakistan is not disturbing and is under control due to the timely measures being taken by the government and institutions.

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved a $200 million package to help Pakistan take effective and timely action to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by strengthening the country’s national healthcare systems and mitigating socioeconomic disruptions, said an official press release by the international financial institution.

This support will also draw an extra $38 million from eight existing projects for urgently needed medical equipment and supplies.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Istanbul carrying 194 Pakistanis stuck in Turkey has landed in Islamabad.

A total of 194 Pakistani citizens were stuck in Istanbul due to lockdowns and suspension of flight operations. A special PIA flight was then used to bring back the passengers to Pakistan.

Arrangements for screening the incoming travelers for coronavirus are in place at the airport. After their screening, they will be kept under quarantine in a quarantine center for a period of 24 hours.