Coronavirus: Sardar Mustafa tareen dies of virus as more cases reported

QUETTA: Balochistan continues to record massive increase in Covid-19 cases, as 57 cases emerge in Balochistan, total cases races towards 552, two more coronavirus patients died including former provincial minister, taking death toll to 8, 1 more positive patients of coronavirus have recovered. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Balochistan continues to record massive increase in Covid-19 cases, as 57 cases emerge in Balochistan, total cases races towards 552, two more coronavirus patients died including former provincial minister, taking death toll to 8, 1 more positive patients of coronavirus have recovered.

57 new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus reported in single day in Balochistan, taking tally to 552, Health department of Balochistan confirmed 404 locally transmitted cases in province, while 168 have recovered.

Former provincial minister, tribal leader and senior politician Sardar Mustafa Tareen passed away in Quetta after catching Covid-19 in Quetta. 70 years old senior leader of Pashtoonkhua Mili Awami Party, was diagnosed with coronavirus two days ago, as he was fighting other deadly diseases as well.

2nd death reported from Fatima Jinnah hospital, as 38 years old patient of coronavirus, from Sheikh Manda, Quetta died, who was on dialysis as well.

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 552, with addition of 57 new confirmed case yesterday.

73% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted.

Out of 552 cases, 404 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 314 from Quetta, 25 Pishin, 21 Jaffarabad 11 Chagai, 10 Mastung, 6 Sibi, 5 Killa Abdullah, 2 Kharan, 2 Ziarat, 1 Khuzdar and 1 Harnai.

At present, 168 people in Balochistan have recovered so far, after getting infected by the virus,

As per the latest figures, out of 7650 suspects, tests of 6130 people have been conducted, as 552 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 5578 have tested negative.

Two locally transmitted cases reported from Ziarat district as well, as now 12 districts of province have been infected with coronavirus cases.

There are 378 active cases in province, at present, with 8 reported deaths, as per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate. Health department still awaits results of 385 cases as well.

In Balochistan 550 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 182 in Taftan, 122 in Pishin, 115 in Killa Abdullah, 37 PCSIR Quetta, 46 in Zhob, 25 in Harnai, 12 Dalbandin 9 in Khuzdar, and 2 Kachi.

Like this: Like Loading...