Coronavirus: PM expresses sorrow over deaths of countless Pakistanis living abroad

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday has expressed sorrow over the deaths of countless Pakistanis living and working abroad who have fallen victim to the COVID19.

The premier took to social-networking website Twitter and posted, “Many [Pakistanis] died while serving in the frontline of the global war against COVID19. My condolences and prayers for their families.”

My prayers are also for early recovery of those still battling the COVID-19. We can never forget all of you as you have made us proud, he added.

PM Imran further stated, “You are our greatest asset, playing a critical role in Pakistan development through remittances and charity work.

